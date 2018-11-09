Ashley Services Group Ltd (ASH) Insider Chris (Christopher) McFadden Buys 554,007 Shares of Stock

Ashley Services Group Ltd (ASX:ASH) insider Chris (Christopher) McFadden purchased 554,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,717.78 ($99,799.84).

ASX:ASH remained flat at $A$0.28 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 175,000 shares.

Ashley Services Group Company Profile

Ashley Services Group Limited provides training, recruitment, and labor hire services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Labour Hire and Training. It offers white-collar recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract placements through multi-specialist providers under the Blackadder brand name; and labor hire and workforce solutions under the Action Workforce and Concept Engineering brands.

