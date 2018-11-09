Assd Brit FOODS/ADR (ASBFY) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Assd Brit FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Assd Brit FOODS/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Assd Brit FOODS/ADR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.85. 333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,342. Assd Brit FOODS/ADR has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

