Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 11,596 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 366.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,762 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,226 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,751 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $200.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $207.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.11.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 69.17% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

