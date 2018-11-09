Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (MORN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 456.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 747,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,910,000 after acquiring an additional 613,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 10.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,065,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 599,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 26.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 53,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $83,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,062.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail S. Landis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,686 shares in the company, valued at $608,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,501 shares of company stock worth $43,241,512 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $124.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

