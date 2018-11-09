Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 161,791 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BZH. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.48. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beazer Homes USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

