Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Corelogic Inc (CLGX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Corelogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $167,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $490,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,848,924.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,350 shares of company stock worth $1,556,128 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Corelogic Inc has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $55.79.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Corelogic from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Corelogic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Compass Point cut their target price on Corelogic from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

