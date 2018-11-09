AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZN. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) price target (up previously from GBX 6,500 ($84.93)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, August 10th. HSBC set a GBX 4,840 ($63.24) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,804.11 ($75.84).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 6,106.74 ($79.80) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

