ATA (ATAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. ATA had a negative return on equity of 30.77% and a negative net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.09. 180,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,764. ATA has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ATA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

ATA Company Profile

ATA Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment.

