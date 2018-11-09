Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Receives $62.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $67.00 price target on Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Friday, September 21st.

In other Athene news, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 81,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $4,100,739.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,631,434 shares in the company, valued at $81,604,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,940,645.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,831 shares of company stock worth $21,139,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 20.2% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 29.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Athene stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.49. 61,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 264.96 and a current ratio of 264.96. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81. Athene has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Athene will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

