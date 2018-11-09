Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) PT Set at $66.00 by Deutsche Bank

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) has been given a $66.00 price objective by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAWW. ValuEngine lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Shares of AAWW opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.52. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $75.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $656.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth $13,880,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

