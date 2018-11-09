Atlas Financial Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (AFH)

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlas Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Atlas Financial’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Atlas Financial alerts:

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $55.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Atlas Financial had a negative return on equity of 50.03% and a negative net margin of 16.44%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AFH opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.06. Atlas Financial has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Atlas Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Financial by 47.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Atlas Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Atlas Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.