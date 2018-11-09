Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) PT Raised to $21.00

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.62% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audentes Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Audentes Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of BOLD stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,339. Audentes Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.99.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $368,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 12,952 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,260 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOLD. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

