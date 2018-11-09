Auris Medical (EARS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 15th.
Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Auris Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EARS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 4,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,465,029. Auris Medical has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $4.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -1.09.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EARS shares. Eurobank EFG started coverage on Auris Medical in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.
About Auris Medical
Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.
