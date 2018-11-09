Auto Trader Group (AUTO) PT Raised to GBX 420

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 328 ($4.29) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 415.58 ($5.43).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 444.80 ($5.81) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 313 ($4.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 445 ($5.81).

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider Trevor Mather sold 48,753 shares of Auto Trader Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.66), for a total transaction of £211,100.49 ($275,840.18).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

