AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) CFO Sells $269,265.00 in Stock

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.51, for a total value of $269,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AVB opened at $182.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.38. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $152.65 and a one year high of $188.91.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $575.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.87 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 689,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,722,000 after acquiring an additional 140,427 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 246,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 55,026 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) CFO Sells $269,265.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/avalonbay-communities-inc-avb-cfo-sells-269265-00-in-stock.html.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.