AvatarCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $767.00 (AV)

AvatarCoin (CURRENCY:AV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One AvatarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges. AvatarCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $767.00 worth of AvatarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AvatarCoin has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AvatarCoin alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033525 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006190 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000122 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About AvatarCoin

AvatarCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2016.

AvatarCoin Coin Trading

AvatarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvatarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvatarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AvatarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AvatarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AvatarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.