AXA (CS) PT Set at €27.00 by Deutsche Bank

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.70 ($33.37) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.71 ($31.06).

EPA CS opened at €22.80 ($26.51) on Wednesday. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

