B. Riley Cuts Infinera (INFN) Price Target to $5.50

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Infinera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 116,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,663. Infinera has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $953.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $200.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 56,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 187,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

