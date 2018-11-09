B. Riley Cuts Tutor Perini (TPC) Price Target to $24.00

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPC. MKM Partners set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tutor Perini from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

TPC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $910.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 27,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $554,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 17,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $352,885.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,626,601 shares in the company, valued at $112,982,148.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,574 shares of company stock worth $2,367,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

