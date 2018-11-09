Baader Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Infineon Technologies (IFNNF)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

IFNNF traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. 393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,010. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $31.25.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.