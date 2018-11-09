Baidu Inc (BIDU) Position Boosted by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,377 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for about 7.9% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned about 0.12% of Baidu worth $98,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Baidu by 121.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 118,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after buying an additional 64,719 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Baidu by 93.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $1,006,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 100.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 32.1% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baidu from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.86.

Shares of BIDU opened at $188.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $177.80 and a one year high of $284.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Baidu Inc (BIDU) Position Boosted by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/baidu-inc-bidu-position-boosted-by-maple-brown-abbott-ltd.html.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.