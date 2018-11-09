Banco Bradesco (BBD) versus First NBC Bank (FNBCQ) Head to Head Survey

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. First NBC Bank does not pay a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of First NBC Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of First NBC Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First NBC Bank has a beta of -1.15, meaning that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and First NBC Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $46.46 billion 1.35 $4.59 billion $0.89 10.56 First NBC Bank $176.93 million 0.00 -$25.23 million N/A N/A

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than First NBC Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and First NBC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 14.27% 16.82% 1.55% First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Banco Bradesco and First NBC Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 4 0 3.00 First NBC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats First NBC Bank on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco S.A. provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes. Its loan products include personal and payroll-deductible, vehicle financing, and overdraft loans; housing loans; government-funded long-term loans; short-term loans, working capital loans, guaranteed checking accounts and corporate overdraft loans, financing for purchase and sale of goods and services, and investment lines for acquisition of assets and machinery, as well as discounting trade receivables, promissory notes, checks, credit card and supplier receivables, etc.; rural credit; and import and export financing. The company also offers credit cards; cash management solutions; services related to capital markets and investment banking activities, including project finance, mergers and acquisitions, structured operations, fixed income, and variable income; and life and personal accident, health, automobile, property/casualty, and liability insurance products; reinsurance products; pension plans; and capitalization bonds. In addition, it provides public authority, leasing, asset management and administration, intermediation and trading, international banking, foreign exchange, consortia, automatic teller machines, telephone, and Internet Banking services. The company operates through a network of 4,749 branches; 4,827 service centers and electronic in-company service centers; 35,590 active ATMs; 21,259 ATMs under the Banco24Horas brand; and 3 branches internationally. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

First NBC Bank Company Profile

First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for First NBC Bank that provides a range of financial services for businesses, institutions, and individuals. The company's deposit products include savings deposits, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises construction, commercial and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers trust services, credit cards, and wire transfers. As of August 15, 2016, it operated 39 full service banking offices in New Orleans metropolitan area, Mississippi Gulf Coast, and the Florida panhandle. First NBC Bank Holding Company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. On May 11, 2017, First NBC Bank Holding Company filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

