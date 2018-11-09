Bancorp Inc (TBBK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,111 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Bancorp worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $240,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.31). Bancorp had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Research analysts expect that Bancorp Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and retirement accounts.

