Bank of America Trims Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Target Price to $305.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $335.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.83.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.39. 2,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $69,874.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. First Command Bank bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

