Bank of Montreal (BMO) Position Trimmed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $26,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3,197.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 141,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $84.71.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7386 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 46.79%.

BMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/bank-of-montreal-bmo-position-trimmed-by-skandinaviska-enskilda-banken-ab-publ.html.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.