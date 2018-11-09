Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,740 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $165.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $149.68 and a 1-year high of $174.73.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

