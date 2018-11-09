Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $45,728,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3,056.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 376,233 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,494,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Paycom Software by 197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 241,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after purchasing an additional 160,745 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC opened at $127.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.83. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $75.39 and a 12 month high of $164.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Kathy Oden-Hall sold 2,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $280,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 4,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $648,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,855,816 in the last 90 days. 16.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/bank-of-montreal-can-grows-stake-in-paycom-software-inc-payc.html.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.