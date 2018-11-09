Barrington Research Raises Strategic Education (STRA) Price Target to $175.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Strategic Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Strategic Education to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Strategic Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Shares of STRA stock traded down $9.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.33. The stock had a trading volume of 227,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,793. Strategic Education has a one year low of $80.75 and a one year high of $154.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The health services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

In related news, insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $682,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,237,662.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,899,800 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

