Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires Shares of 8,142 Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,623,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,497,000 after purchasing an additional 570,300 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 59,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Pfizer by 27.9% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,165,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 254,191 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 255,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 357,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE PFE opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 44.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/bay-colony-advisory-group-inc-d-b-a-bay-colony-advisors-acquires-shares-of-8142-pfizer-inc-pfe.html.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.