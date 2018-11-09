Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €101.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, equinet set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €88.50 ($102.91).

BMW stock traded down €0.50 ($0.58) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €73.36 ($85.30). 2,200,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a one year low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a one year high of €97.04 ($112.84).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

