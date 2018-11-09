Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) PT Set at €71.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €71.00 ($82.56) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.87% from the stock’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €88.50 ($102.91).

ETR BMW opened at €73.86 ($85.88) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a 12 month high of €97.04 ($112.84).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

