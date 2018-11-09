Baytex Energy (BTE) PT Lowered to C$7.75

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price reduced by GMP Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.85.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$2.75 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.49 and a 12 month high of C$6.23.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.