Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Purchases 2,289 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 310,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 105,906 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 113,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIB opened at $32.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

