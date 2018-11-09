Beazley (BEZ) Given Reduce Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BEZ. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Beazley to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Beazley presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 575 ($7.51).

LON BEZ remained flat at $GBX 532 ($6.95) during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 422.15 ($5.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579 ($7.57).

In other Beazley news, insider George Blunden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £29,350 ($38,350.97).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

