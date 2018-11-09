Becton Dickinson and (BDX) Given New $273.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $264.00 to $273.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.07.

BDX traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.26. 994,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,177. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $209.91 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total transaction of $9,956,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,210,614.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.36, for a total transaction of $1,257,606.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,750.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,966,582,000 after buying an additional 253,041 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,354,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,529,401,000 after buying an additional 1,286,579 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $894,775,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,565,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $930,491,000 after buying an additional 27,188 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,513,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $841,690,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

