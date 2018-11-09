Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) EVP James C. Lim Sells 5,189 Shares

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) EVP James C. Lim sold 5,189 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.36, for a total transaction of $1,257,606.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,750.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BDX traded down $3.72 on Friday, reaching $240.76. 39,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,895. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $209.91 and a one year high of $265.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.07.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

