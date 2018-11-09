Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,011 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 989,639.9% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,054,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 67,048,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,228,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $652,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,743 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,977,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,959 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 10,630.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,665,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $174,562,000 after acquiring an additional 880,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.99.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $112,494.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,773.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,190.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,105 shares of company stock worth $3,663,359. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $97.68 and a one year high of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

