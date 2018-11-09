Bellway (BWY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BWY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 3,760 ($49.13) target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,584 ($46.83) to GBX 3,390 ($44.30) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,888.33 ($50.81).

BWY stock opened at GBX 3,032 ($39.62) on Monday. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,654 ($34.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,805 ($49.72).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share. This represents a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $48.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

