BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $475,000 Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,797,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.99 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $221.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,747 shares of company stock valued at $398,552 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

