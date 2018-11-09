BidaskClub Downgrades Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.50.

JOUT traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.74. 22,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,411. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company has a market cap of $748.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.41. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $144,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

