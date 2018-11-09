BidaskClub Downgrades Stericycle (SRCL) to Strong Sell

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

SRCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Stericycle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price target on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research set a $72.00 price target on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stericycle from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of Stericycle stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.26. 17,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,754. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $76.73.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.36 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Stericycle by 362.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Stericycle by 102.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Stericycle by 285.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 106.6% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.