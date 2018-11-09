BidaskClub Lowers ExlService (EXLS) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research set a $70.00 target price on shares of ExlService and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,518. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. ExlService has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 5,631 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $361,397.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,933.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 6,761 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $422,832.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,986,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,233 shares of company stock worth $6,727,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in ExlService by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ExlService by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 832,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,130,000 after acquiring an additional 84,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,711,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,739,000 after acquiring an additional 411,745 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ExlService by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.