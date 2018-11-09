BidaskClub Lowers United Insurance (UIHC) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Insurance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

UIHC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. 543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,526. The stock has a market cap of $784.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.72. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $181.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.94 million. United Insurance had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts predict that United Insurance will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in United Insurance by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in United Insurance by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Insurance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. 32.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

