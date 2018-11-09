BidaskClub Upgrades Ceragon Networks (CRNT) to “Sell”

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.23.

NASDAQ:CRNT traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,685,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,391. The company has a market cap of $307.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.59 million. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 3,318.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 992,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 963,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 882,437 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,696,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 327,900 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

