BidaskClub Upgrades NCS Multistage (NCSM) to Hold

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NCSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of NCS Multistage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NCS Multistage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.73. 26,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,375. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.12 million, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). NCS Multistage had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Wade Bitter sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $207,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCSM. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NCS Multistage by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in NCS Multistage by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

