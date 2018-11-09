BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 103.01% and a negative return on equity of 278.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.54.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. 688,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.09. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 151,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $428,950.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 520,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,039 shares of company stock worth $503,991 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 64,803 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,668,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 113,779 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

