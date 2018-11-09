Biomerica (BMRA) and Remedent (REMI) Head to Head Contrast

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and Remedent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -31.75% -41.73% -34.79% Remedent -11.77% -8.39% -5.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biomerica and Remedent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $5.56 million 4.60 -$1.46 million ($0.17) -16.65 Remedent $2.70 million 1.70 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

Remedent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biomerica.

Volatility and Risk

Biomerica has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remedent has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Biomerica and Remedent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 1 0 3.00 Remedent 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biomerica presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 165.02%. Given Biomerica’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Remedent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Biomerica shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Biomerica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biomerica beats Remedent on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. It operates in Europe, the United States, Asia, South America, the Middle East, and internationally. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Remedent Company Profile

Remedent, Inc., through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping. It also provides GlamSmile veneers, which are ultra-thin claddings attached to the front of the patient's teeth leaving the patient's healthy tooth structure intact. In addition, the company offers SmileMe Mirror, an integrated marketing concept for the dental practice, which enables dentists to offer smile consultation in approximately 10 minutes; SmileSketch, a simulation software to make a sketch of what the patient could look like; and various Treatment Pages to explain the benefits of certain treatments, as well as Condor, an intra-oral 3D scanner. It sells its products to dental professionals in approximately 30 countries, including Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, and the United States through dealers, as well as directly to the consumers through its internal sales force and third party distributors. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

