Bitauto (BITA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.57

Shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 16441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BITA. ValuEngine cut shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Bitauto from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bitauto in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bitauto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Bitauto alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $402.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.80 million. Bitauto had a negative net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bitauto by 10.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Bitauto in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bitauto in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bitauto in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bitauto by 85.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,374,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,200 shares during the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Bitauto (BITA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.57” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/bitauto-bita-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-16-57.html.

Bitauto Company Profile (NYSE:BITA)

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.