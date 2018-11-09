BlackRock (BLK) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BlackRock earned a media sentiment score of 1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the asset manager an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $624.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $7.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.95. The company had a trading volume of 615,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BlackRock has a one year low of $376.31 and a one year high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 27.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,057.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

