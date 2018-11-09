BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 30th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BHK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. 5,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,539. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

